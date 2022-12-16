Left Menu

Germany busts 3 darknet sites hosting child abuse images

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:56 IST
Germany busts 3 darknet sites hosting child abuse images
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police said on Friday they have taken down three darknet sites used to distribute images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Federal Criminal Police said four men were arrested in connection with the sites.

The sites had hundreds of thousands of registered users, making them among the biggest platforms worldwide for sharing child abuse images, police said.

Those arrested included a 21-year-old man from the eastern German state of Saxony alleged to have been the main administrator of the sites, which were located on a hidden part of the internet that cloaks users' identity.

Two other men, aged 44 and 45, were arrested in northern Germany in recent weeks.

German police said a fourth man was arrested in Brazil and investigators are now trying to identify the sites' users.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the bust “an important strike against the spread of horrific images of sexualised violence against children.”(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022