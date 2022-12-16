Justice A K Singh appointed Jharkhand HC acting chief justice

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, the senior-most judge of the Jharkhand High Court, was on Friday appointed as its acting chief justice, the Law Ministry said.

His appointment will come into effect from December 20 following the retirement of incumbent chief justice, Justice Ravi Ranjan, who demits office on December 19 on attaining the age of 62 years.

