Rajnath Singh calls upon DGDE to strengthen its internal legal system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) to strengthen its internal legal system and gain expertise in state land revenue laws to effectively deal with unnecessary land related disputes.

He was addressing a gathering during a function held here to mark the Defence Estates Day.

Singh called upon the DGDE to ''strengthen its internal legal system and gain expertise in state land revenue laws to effectively deal with unnecessary land related disputes,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

He asserted that certain elements sometimes ''encroach upon'' the government land by forging land and property related documents and taking advantage of the legal loopholes, resulting in a litigation that goes on for years.

Singh stressed that the time, money and energy wasted in the process must be avoided and the DGDE must equip itself to stay always ready to deal with such issues.

''There are many law universities and colleges in our country with which the DGDE can collaborate to train and update its officers in land laws. The officers should remain updated on judgments of different courts on land issues. Focus should be on capacity building and making the processes simpler and better using new technologies,'' Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. The department must continue to increase its competencies in the field of land management and local area administration, while striving to make its system more robust,'' he said.

