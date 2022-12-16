Heroin worth Rs 6.31 crore seized at Chennai airport, Kenyan national held

Over 900 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.31 crore was seized and a woman from Kenya was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Friday.

The passenger who arrived from Sharjah (UAE) on December 13 was intercepted by the officials at the international airport here. Initial examination led to the retrieval of the banned drug which was concealed in her rectum, a press release from the principal commissioner of Customs said.

In total, 902 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.31 crore was seized from the Kenyan national under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on, the release further said.

In another incident on Friday, the department sleuths recovered 1.77 kg of gold worth Rs 86.27 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the international terminal here.

Acting on a tip off, the air customs officials intercepted the Indian national on his suspicious movement and recovered gold ingot and gold chains that were concealed in his pant pockets.

In total, gold weighing 1.77 kg valued at Rs 86.27 lakh was retrieved from him, a press release said.

