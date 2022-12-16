Business brief

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:25 IST
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the National War Memorial in the national capital on Friday to offer tributes to the braveheart and warriors of 1971 War, an official statement said.

Extending wishes to armed forces personnel including serving and veterans and their families on the occasion, the minister urged all citizens to ''take time off today and visit India Gate or the War Memorial and pay tributes to the brave hearts - the real heroes.'' PTI PRS MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

