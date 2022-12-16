Bizman custodial death: UP DGP forms fresh SIT to probe case

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DS Chauhan has constituted a fresh special investigation team to probe the death of a businessman in police custody in Kanpur Dehat district.

Balwant Singh (27) died in police custody on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. Postmortem examination found that he had about 24 anti-mortem injuries including on his chest, face, thigh, legs, hands and soles. The fresh SIT has been formed on the instructions of the government to ensure free and impartial probe, an official said, adding that the earlier four-member team, which was formed on Wednesday, has been disbanded as its members were from the district where the custodial death happened.

On Friday, Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar and Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar visited Saraiyya Lalpur village and met the businessman's family members, the official said, adding they have assured them justice and help. The new SIT will be led by Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh, Kumar said.

Other officers of the SIT include Tirwa Circle Officer Shiv Pratap Singh along with two inspectors, two sub-inspectors and two constables, said Kanpur Dehat SP Suniti.

The investigation has been handed over to the Kannauj SP, she added.

Suniti said that the suspended sub inspector who was in-charge of special operations group (SOG), Prashant Gautam, was arrested on Thursday.

Six more police teams have been pressed to nab the other absconding policemen in the case. PTI CORR CDN ANB ANB

