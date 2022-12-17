Left Menu

Libyan GNU govt refuses Egypt's move on maritime borders' demarcation -statement

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 00:55 IST
Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) refused an Egyptian presidency decree unilaterally demarcating Egypt's western maritime borders, the Libyan foreign ministry said in a statement on its Facebook account on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a presidential decree on Sunday demarcating the country's western maritime borders with neighboring Libya. The Egyptian unilateral move is a violation of Libyan rights, the statement said, urging the Cairo government to hold talks.

"Egyptian-Libyan maritime borders' demarcation should be finalised through negotiations that respect principle of equality", the statement said. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

