South Sudan police say 5 killed in confrontation near bank

Police say at least five people were killed in a gun battle with security forces outside South Sudans central bank in the capital, Juba.Spokesman Maj Gen Daniel Justin late Friday denied reports of a robbery attempt at the bank.

PTI | Juba | Updated: 17-12-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 12:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police say at least five people were killed in a gun battle with security forces outside South Sudan's central bank in the capital, Juba.

Spokesman Maj Gen Daniel Justin late Friday denied reports of a robbery attempt at the bank. He said the armed people had stolen money from a parked car near the petroleum ministry.

"Our forces followed the culprits until they were apprehended around the central bank. When they found our roadblock, they decided to fire, and our forces responded by killing five of them,'' he told reporters.

He said were all South Sudanese nationals.

The central bank in a statement confirmed the incident occurred outside its premises and said calm had returned.

