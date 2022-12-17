Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, nobody injured

A fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar here on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said. The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-storey 'Vishwas' building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said.

Fire brigade personnel and police are at the spot and firefighting is on, he said. Further information is awaited.

