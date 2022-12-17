Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, nobody injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:49 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar here on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said. The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-storey 'Vishwas' building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said.

Fire brigade personnel and police are at the spot and firefighting is on, he said. Further information is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

