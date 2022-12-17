Left Menu

Labourer killed in roof collapse in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:33 IST
Labourer killed in roof collapse in UP's Sultanpur
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died when a portion of an under-construction roof collapsed in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Paras Patti village under Motigarpur police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Following the collapse, labourers Dayaram (45) and Ram Asrey (30) got trapped in the debris, they said.

The villagers pulled out the duo from the debris and rushed them to a community health centre in Motigarpur where Dayaram was declared dead by the doctors, SHO Raj Kumar Verma said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding Asrey is undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022