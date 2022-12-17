Left Menu

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:05 IST
UP: Two men arrested for firing at constable inside police outpost
Two men were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly firing at a constable inside a police outpost, a police official said.

The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24 on Friday night, he said.

The accused have been identified as Vikas and Yashpal, he said.

On Friday, one of the accused asked constable Vishal Sharma about a sub-inspector and then opened fire at him, the police officials had said earlier.

Sharma was injured in the firing. He is being treated at a hospital and is stable, they said.

Following the firing incident, security was tightened and police saw two youths on a motorcycle and tried to stop them, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Mukesh Kumar said.

The duo did not stop and opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, the duo suffered injuries and they were sent to a community health centre for treatment, he said.

A police officer also got injured in the cross firing, the SP said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia on Friday had said footage captured by a CCTV camera outside the outpost shows two men on a motorcycle and one of them entering the outpost and firing.

