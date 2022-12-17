Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police spokesperson and Additional Director General of Police Crime and Law and Order V Murugesan on Saturday told reporters that the Special Investigation Team SIT constituted in the case has completed the investigation and prepared the chargesheet.

17-12-2022
Chargesheet ready in Ankita Bhandari murder case: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Uttarakhand Police has prepared a chargesheet against the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, an official said on Saturday.

Bhandari, 19, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort in the Ganga Bhogpur area of Pauri district near Rishikesh, was allegedly pushed into the Chilla canal in September by the resort's operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta for resisting their attempts to force her to offer ''special services'' to a VIP guest. Uttarakhand Police spokesperson and Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan on Saturday told reporters that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case has completed the investigation and prepared the chargesheet. Total 100 witnesses are included in the 500-page chargesheet, which will soon be forwarded to the court, he said.

According to the officer, charges have been framed against the three accused under sections 302, 201, 120B, 354A of the Indian Penal Code and section 5(1)b of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Further investigation in the matter will continue which will include narco and polygraph tests as well, he said.

Murugesan said the police have enough evidence against the accused, including Ankita's post-mortem report, electronic evidence recovered from the crime scene and statements of the witnesses.

