Qutub row: Court adjourns order on intervention petition's review to Dec 24
A court here on Saturday adjourned the order on a review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound.The intervention application was dismissed by the court on September 20.
A court here on Saturday adjourned the order on a review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound.
The intervention application was dismissed by the court on September 20. ''Be listed for order or clarification, if any, on December 24. Interim order to continue in the meantime,'' Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar said. The matter was adjourned after the judge had to reach another court for official purposes in the northeast district during the post-lunch session. The applicant, Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh, said he was a necessary party to the appeal as he was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the 'United Province of Agra' and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the Qutub Minar complex.
Against the order which dismissed the plea on the ground of it being ''without merits'', Singh's counsel had filed the present review application.
