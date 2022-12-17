Left Menu

Man dead, 12 hospitalised for inhaling smoke after fire breaks out in Mumbai building

A 46-year-old man died and 12 persons, including four police personnel, were hospitalised for inhaling smoke in a fire that broke out in a building adjacent to a hospital in suburban Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon, officials said.The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey Vishwas building around 2 pm, following which 22 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital were shifted to another medical facility as a precautionary measure, they said.The condition of one of the 12 persons is critical.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 20:30 IST
Man dead, 12 hospitalised for inhaling smoke after fire breaks out in Mumbai building
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old man died and 12 persons, including four police personnel, were hospitalised for inhaling smoke in a fire that broke out in a building adjacent to a hospital in suburban Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey 'Vishwas' building around 2 pm, following which 22 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital were shifted to another medical facility as a precautionary measure, they said.

The condition of one of the 12 persons is critical. The deceased, Korshi Dedhia, was inside the hotel. He was declared dead at another hospital, the official said. Fire Brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations, he said.

''The persons trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital,'' he said.

As a precautionary measure, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjoining hospital, were shifted to another medical facility, he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control. A 30-year-old unidentified man is critical due to suffocation. He is undergoing treatment at the MICU ward of the hospital.

''Four police personnel who rushed to rescue the trapped persons inside the hotel were also admitted to the hospital for suffocation. Eight other persons were also being treated for suffocation they suffered due to the inhalation of smoke in the hotel,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022