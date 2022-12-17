Left Menu

Punjab Police recommends name of constable for President's Gallantry Award

The Punjab Police on Saturday handed over two cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the family of Constable Mandeep Singh who died in the line of duty and has recommended his name for the Presidents Gallantry Award.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:21 IST
The Punjab Police on Saturday handed over two cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the family of Constable Mandeep Singh who died in the line of duty and has recommended his name for the President's Gallantry Award. Thirty-two-year-old Mandeep Singh, a 2013-batch constable, was killed in a gunfight with four men that ensued after they shot dead a cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy in Nakodar on December 7. The businessman was given police protection after he received extortion threats and Mandeep Singh was posted as his gunman.

After handing over the cheques, Additional Director General of Police Arpit Shukla told reporters that Mandeep Singh's name has also been recommended for the President's Gallantry Award (posthumously) Mandeep Singh, a resident of Kotli Gajran village in Shahkot in Jalandhar, died after suffering bullet injuries during the exchange of fire with the assailants in Nakodar on December 7, according to an official statement.

''Following his supreme sacrifice, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced Rs 2 crore to the family of the martyr as a mark of respect. The Rs 2 crore amount includes Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia by the state government whereas another payment of insurance cover worth Rs 1 crore will be made by HDFC bank,'' the statement said.

