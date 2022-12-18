Left Menu

UP: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

Superintendent of Police City Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area. The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:41 IST
UP: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested here after a video of him surfaced on the internet in which he was seen issuing death threats to women and making indecent gestures, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night. Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, ''We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area.'' ''The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats. He often use to roam around carrying some weapon like a knife or a rod.'' The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022