UP: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

A man has been arrested here after a video of him surfaced on the internet in which he was seen issuing death threats to women and making indecent gestures, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night. Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, ''We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area.'' ''The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats. He often use to roam around carrying some weapon like a knife or a rod.'' The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

