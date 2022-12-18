Left Menu

Man stabbed to death following altercation in UP's Barabanki: Police

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 18-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 13:59 IST
A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said Sukanto Sharma alias Prince (20), a resident of Mohalla Bhitari Pirbatawan, got into an altercation with some men at a tea shop located next to a petrol pump near the Palhari chowk on Saturday night.

During the altercation, Sharma was stabbed with a knife. Police rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sharma's family members told police that the deceased got into an altercation with some men a few days ago and was being threatened by the latter on social media platforms since then.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Maurya said a case has been lodged in connection with the incident and a probe launched.

