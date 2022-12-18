Mumbai: Woman commits suicide in Andheri by jumping off high-rise

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in Andheri West in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in the limits of DN Nagar police station, he added.

''She jumped off the eighth floor of the building and landed on top of a parked car. The complex's watchman alerted residents and police. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at DN Nagar police station and further probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

