Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman commits suicide in Andheri by jumping off high-rise

She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.An accidental death report has been registered at DN Nagar police station and further probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 15:58 IST
Mumbai: Woman commits suicide in Andheri by jumping off high-rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in Andheri West in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in the limits of DN Nagar police station, he added.

''She jumped off the eighth floor of the building and landed on top of a parked car. The complex's watchman alerted residents and police. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at DN Nagar police station and further probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022