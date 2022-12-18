Man held in Jharkhand after wife found chopped into pieces

A man was on Sunday arrested here after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of the district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The case, similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi, has left the locals in shock, he said.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was the second wife of 28-year-old Dildar Ansari, the officer said.

Local residents spotted the victim's body parts, which were being dragged by dogs, in Boria area of the district, and the police were subsequently informed about the matter.

Sahibganj Superintendent of Police, Anuranjan Kispotta, said 18 pieces of her body could be recovered so far. "The accused committed the crime with family members, who were yet to be arrested," the SP said.

Earlier, Jagannath Pan, the officer-in-charge of Borio Police Station, told PTI, ''On inspection, it was found that the parts were of a 22-year-old woman, a resident of Donda Pahar in Boria area. Locals were left aghast at the incident." Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sahibganj) Rajendra Kumar Dubey said some of the body parts of the victim were found in an abandoned house in the district.

After an initial probe, Ansari was arrested in connection with the murder, Dubey said, without divulging further details.

Senior police officers are in the locality looking into the matter, the SDPO said.

