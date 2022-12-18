UP: Body of farmer found in his field

The body of a 45-year-old farmer was found in his farmland in Surla village here on Sunday, police said.

Jagdish had gone to the field late on Saturday evening to guard his crops against stray cattle, they said. When the farmer did not return home on Sunday morning, the family members reached the field and found the body lying in a pool of blood. Police also reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

Two police teams have been deployed to investigate the incident, the officer said.

