Surrendered terrorist arrested for drug trafficking in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 20:49 IST
  • India

A surrendered terrorist was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

His associate, also a surrendered terrorist, however, escaped on seeing the police during an operation in the Gandoh area of the district, a police official said.

He said the two surrendered terrorists, Adil Iqbal of Manoi and Anayatullah Khan of Sanwara, were wanted by police in connection with a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at police station Gandoh on November 27.

After hectic efforts, a police party arrested Iqbal from Bagli Modh village but his other associate managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest him, the official said.

He said the duo was earlier affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group before their surrender.

Five separate cases under various sections of law including the Arms Act, Ranbir Penal Code and Indian Penal Code stand registered against Iqbal at Gandoh police station between 2006 and 2020, the official said.

