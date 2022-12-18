'Avatar' sequel opens shy of box office projections
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:29 IST
"Avatar: The Way of Water," the expensive and long-delayed sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, opened below box office forecasts with an estimated $134 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales.
In overseas markets, "The Way of Water" added $301 million for a global total of roughly $435 million through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Walt Disney Co
- The Way of Water
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Canadian women's soccer league set to kick off in 2025
Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move
Russia bans 200 Canadians in tit-for-tat move
Five Indo-Canadians inducted as ministers in British Columbia province
BRIEF-Russia is banning 200 Canadian citizens in response to earlier sanctions announced by Ottawa - Tass