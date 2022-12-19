Left Menu

Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says

Japan will support the African Union's entry to the Group of 20 (G20) forum of the world's largest economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday. Kishida said the union's addition to the G20 was important "given African countries' increasing role in international society". Japan also agreed with Senegal on resource development cooperation and boosting investment by Japanese firms, Kishida said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:01 IST
Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will support the African Union's entry to the Group of 20 (G20) forum of the world's largest economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday. Kishida said the union's addition to the G20 was important "given African countries' increasing role in international society".

Japan also agreed with Senegal on resource development cooperation and boosting investment by Japanese firms, Kishida said. "We confirmed to build a further comprehensive relationship between Japan and Senegal," he told reporters after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022