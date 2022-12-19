Left Menu

2 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two farmers were killed while one sustained serious injuries when the tractor-trolley on which they were travelling overturned here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday near Phugana bus stand on the Meerut-Karnal Highway as the driver tried to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chand Sharma said the deceased were identified as Dhum Singh (32) and Niraj Malik (30), while Manish Kumar (38), who sustained serious injuries, was taken to the district hospital.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The tractor-trolley was transporting sugarcane from Badshahpur village to a crusher at Nirpuda.

