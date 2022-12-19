BD, VHP ask police not allow New Year revelry

The Bajrang Dal (BD) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have urged the city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to grant permission to programmes featuring indecent dances by using drugs and alcohol under the cover of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner, the outfits said they are opposing the parties that take place in the guise of New Year eve celebrations on December 31 as they are based on Western culture. There are also chances of drug and sex mafia widening their network in such parties. Strict action should be taken to close all the bars and pubs within the specified time frame, it said.

