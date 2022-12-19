Left Menu

National Treasury welcomes passing of two money bills by NCOP

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, introduced the General Laws Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on 29 August 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:27 IST
National Treasury welcomes passing of two money bills by NCOP
The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, introduced the POCDATARA Bill in the National Assembly on 19 July 2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Treasury has welcomed the recent passing of two bills by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities (POCDATARA) Amendment Bill were passed by the two houses recently.

In a statement, the Treasury said the passage of the Bills demonstrates government's commitment to fight corruption and terror financing, and represents "a giant step" towards South Africa complying with the 40 Financial Action Task Force (TAFT) recommendations.

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, introduced the General Laws Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on 29 August 2022.

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, introduced the POCDATARA Bill in the National Assembly on 19 July 2022. Both Bills were passed by the NCOP on 13 December 2022, and will be sent to the President for assent.

When enacted into law, the two Bills will improve South Africa's adherence to international best practices in combating financial crimes and corruption.

On 27 October 2022, Parliament also approved amendments to Schedules 1, 2 and 3 to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), following the approval for their tabling by the Minister of Finance on 31 March 2022.

"The approval of amendments to Schedules to the FICA, coupled with the passing of the two Bills, are significant steps forward in addressing weaknesses in the country's ability to combat money laundering and fight financial crime as well as addressing the legislative deficiencies identified in the FATF Mutual Evaluation Report," said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022