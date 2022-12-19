United Arab Emirates to host next major WTO meeting in Feb. 2024

The next World Trade Organization ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the global trade watchdog confirmed in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event and came to an informal agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the first one and Cameroon to do the next, trade sources said last week.

Trade ministers from the body's 164 members meet every few years at ministerial conferences and seek to agree new global commerce rules.

