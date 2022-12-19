United Arab Emirates to host next major WTO meeting in Feb. 2024
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The next World Trade Organization ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the global trade watchdog confirmed in a statement on Twitter on Monday.
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event and came to an informal agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the first one and Cameroon to do the next, trade sources said last week.
Trade ministers from the body's 164 members meet every few years at ministerial conferences and seek to agree new global commerce rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News; Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again and more
Union Minister Jitendra Singh to visit UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Space Debate
Abu Dhabi seeks Indian investments, invites start-ups to establish hubs
Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers hope adaptability, consistency help in clinching title
Entertainment News Roundup: Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News; Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again and more