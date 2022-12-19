WRAPUP 5-Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv as Putin heads for Belarus

Moscow launched a "kamikaze" drone attack on Monday, hitting key infrastructure in and around Kyiv, as Russian president Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine. Belarus allowed its territory to be used as a launch pad for Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, but has not joined the fighting directly.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after a meeting on Sunday of Ukraine's top military command. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios." Putin heads for Belarus for his first visit in 3-1/2 years with the Kremlin describing it as a broad "working visit" and talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine. But Ukrainian officials have warned for months that Belarus could again serve as a base for a ground attack on Kyiv. Russian troops that moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

It was not immediately clear when they would start. The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 "kamikaze" drones, the third Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days and the latest in a series of assaults since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-freezing temperatures.

Kyiv's mayor said no one had died or been wounded in the attacks on Kyiv that rocked the capital's Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to preliminary information. "Kamikaze" drones are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

Under the darkness of night, a fire raged at one site at an energy facility in the often targeted central Shevchenkivskyi district, a Reuters witness said. "I heard an explosion. And in three or four minutes I heard another explosion," said an old man who works at a guard at a nearby hospital.

The Solomianskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city's two passenger airports. Kyiv officials said 18 out of 23 drones were shot down over the city of 3.6 million.

"As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilise the situation with energy and heat supply."

'CRITICAL' BATTLEFIELD Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the region surrounding Kyiv, said infrastructure and private houses were damaged and that two people were wounded. He said the attack caused "fairly serious" damage and three areas in the region had been left without power.

Zelenskiy on Sunday again called for Western nations to beef up Ukraine's air defences after weeks of Russian air strikes targeting the energy network. Emergency power cuts were re-introduced in Kyiv after the attacks, electricity provider YASNO said.

The 10-month-old conflict in Ukraine is the biggest in Europe since World War Two, killing tens of thousands of people, driving millions from their homes and reducing cities to ruins. Zelenskiy told Ukrainians the armed forces were holding firm in the town of Bakhmut - scene of the fiercest fighting for many weeks as Russia attempts to advance in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"The battlefield in Bakhmut is critical," he said. "We control the town even though the occupiers are doing everything so that no undamaged wall will remain standing." Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow, said that Ukrainian forces shelled a hospital in the Donetsk city, killing one person and injuring several others.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. Putin casts what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine as the moment when Moscow finally stood up to the Western bloc, led by the United States, seeking to capitalize on the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by destroying Russia.

Kyiv and the West say that assertion is absurd and that Putin has no justification for what they see as an imperial-style war of aggression that has resulted in Russia now controlling around a fifth of Ukraine. Moscow said on Monday Russian and Chinese forces would hold joint naval drills between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27, involving missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea.

While the drills have been held annually since 2012, Moscow has sought to strengthen its political, security and economic links with Beijing in recent months and sees Chinese President Xi Jinping as a key ally in an anti-West alliance.

