3 of family die after car falls into river in Kerala

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family died on Monday after their car fell into a river at Arattupuzha in Thrissur district of Kerala, police said. The family was on the way to attend a marriage function in a nearby resort, the police said.

Rajendra Babu (66), his wife Sandhya (62) and their grandson Samarth (6) died in the accident the car met with while navigating on the road along the river, they said.

A police officer said it is believed that the driver -- the 30-year-old son of the elderly couple -- accelerated when he felt that the car was about to stall going up the slight incline, and being an automatic the vehicle sped up and fell into the river taking along with it a nearby signpost.

The couple's son Sarath Babu was the sole survivor of the incident, he said.

The others were unconscious when pulled out of the water by locals, but died by the time they reached the hospital, the officer said.

