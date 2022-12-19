Left Menu

Man arrested for raping mentally challenged minor girl in UP’s Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:37 IST
Man arrested for raping mentally challenged minor girl in UP’s Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a mentally challenged minor girl here, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone to her neighbour's house to attend an event with her family, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said citing the complaint filed by her father on Sunday.

The accused, a native of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, was also present at the event. He lured the 15-year-old girl, took her to a jungle on his motorcycle and then allegedly raped her, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The minor girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022