Delhi excise policy case: ED to file supplementary charge sheet by Jan 6, Delhi court told

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday told a Delhi court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet by January 6 against all the accused arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

The ED made the submission before Special Judge M K Nagpal during the brief hearing on the bail application of AAP's communications in-charge Vijay Nair and businessmen Abhishek Boinpally and Binoy Babu.

The court adjourned the hearing on the bail applications of Nair and Boinpally for January 4 on the request of the advocates appearing in the case, while Babu’s plea was posted for January 9 for the arguments.

“It is stated that a formal prosecution complaint against the accused persons is likely to be filed by the ED on or by January 6, 2023. Hence, at joint request, the bail applications of accused is directed to be listed on January 4 and 9, 2023 respectively,” the judge said.

The court, meanwhile, also extended the judicial custody of the accused persons, along with co-accused Sameer Mahendru, till January 2 in the case.

During the hearing, the ED told the court that the charge sheet will be common against all the accused arrested in the case, including businessman Sharath Reddy. Reddy is also in the judicial custody in the case.

The ED and the CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries diverted ''illegal'' gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the agencies said.

