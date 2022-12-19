Left Menu

Dutch PM apologises on behalf of Dutch state for role in slavery

Dutch PM apologises on behalf of Dutch state for role in slavery

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday apologised on behalf of the Dutch state for the role of the Netherlands in slavery.

Rutte also said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity".

