Dutch PM apologises on behalf of Dutch state for role in slavery
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:53 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday apologised on behalf of the Dutch state for the role of the Netherlands in slavery.
Rutte also said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity".
