Man held for attacking girl while attempting robbery in northeast Delhi

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a girl when he attempted robbery in her house in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Arpit Jain, a resident of Usmanpur, they said, adding he was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, an incident regarding assault on a minor girl by an unidentified person was reported in the New Usmanpur area, police said.

The girl alleged that around 2 pm when she was alone at her home and was about to leave for her tuition classes, she saw a man hiding near the door of a room. When she raised an alarm, the man gagged her, hit on her hands and head with pliers lying there and fled, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at New Usmanpur police station and investigation taken up, he said.

Police analysed the CCTV footage of nearby lanes and streets to ascertain the identity of the person, the officer said.

The man was identified and his location was traced in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he added.

On Saturday, a raid was conducted at Mainpuri district and he was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Arpit Jain disclosed that he came to Delhi three to four months ago and had been working in a jeans pants factory, police said.

On Wednesday, he entered a house to commit theft. However, a girl there spotted him and began shouting. To flee the spot, he hit her with pliers, the DCP said.

Blood stained cloths, worn by Jain at the time of the incident, and pliers used as the weapon of offence were seized by police, he said.

