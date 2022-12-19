Left Menu

Maha: Two men ferrying illicit liquor killed in Nagpur; four accused on the run

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:08 IST
Two alleged bootleggers were killed in Wadi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The bodies of Yogesh Meshram (27) and Mahesh Gajbhiye (26) were found on a road divider on Amravati Road near Gondkhairi when the two were allegedly bringing cans of 'mahua' liquor on a motorcycle, he said.

''A car following them first rammed into the two-wheeler, and four men from the vehicle alighted and stabbed the duo to death. The four then fled from the scene in the car,'' he said.

A murder case has been registered, said Senior Inspector Pradip Raynawar of Wadi police station, adding teams from Crime Branch and Gittikhadan police station were helping in the efforts to nab the four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

