Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 19:

* HC refused to put E Abubacker, the jailed former chairman of the Popular Front of India, under house arrest and said he will be admitted to a hospital for treatment if required.

* It is not the duty of a constitutional court to regulate and monitor the movement of every citizen to see whether one indulges in public urination, spitting and littering, HC said while dismissing a plea seeking to prohibit the practice of putting up images of deities on walls to prevent people from urinating in public places.

* HC was informed Union government will set up appellate panels to redress the grievances the users may have against social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content following amendments to the new IT rules.

* HC judge Justice Talwant Singh on Monday recused himself from hearing the interim bail plea of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a case in which he is serving life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

* HC said that it will hear on January 9 petitions challenging the denial of certain information pertaining to the procurement and purchase of COVID-19 vaccines by the central government under the Right to Information Act.

* HC directed the state legal services authority to seek compensation on behalf of the victims of sexual offence cases registered between 2012 and 2017 while clarifying that there can be no limitation with respect to time for filing such pleas in cases that have been disposed of.

* HC sought response of Delhi government, municipal corporation and other authorities on a plea seeking to provide basic amenities including sanitation, drinking water, health and education services to the inhabitants of Bhalswa resettlement colony here which is located near the landfill leaving the whole area polluted.

* HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking to call for probation report of Tihar Jail inmates to consider releasing first time offenders accused of offences punishable with imprisonment of less than three years to reduce overcrowding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)