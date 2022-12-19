Left Menu

Two transgender people jailed for molesting two women in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:34 IST
A court here on Monday sentenced two transgender people to three and a half years of imprisonment for molesting and assaulting two women in 2019.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahul Bishnoi also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the two convicts.

It said the term of imprisonment shall be extended if the convicts fail to pay the fine.

The FIR was registered on July 21 in 2019 at the Sector-56 police station when the two women working with private companies approached the police with their complaint.

''The incident took place on July 20 when we were at our home. Two people knocked the door and when I opened it, both the eunuchs forcibly entered and molested and misbehaved with me and my friend. When we protested, they thrashed us and ran away'', one of the women said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and police started an investigation.

With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the accused and arrested them. The accused were identified as Dinanath alias Sakina and Rakesh Kumar Pal alias Rinki. Both were sent to jail.

