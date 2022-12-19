Left Menu

K'taka: Contract teacher goes berserk, kills student, attacks his mother and colleague

PTI | Gadag | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrifying case, a contract teacher allegedly beat up a Class 4 student to death using an iron rod and badly injured his mother who is also a teacher in the school in a village in Karnataka's Gadag district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Hadli village of Nargund taluk where Mutthappa Hadagali allegedly assaulted 10-year-old Bharath with an iron rod. Then, he threw the child from the first floor of the building, they said.

The teacher also beat up Bharath's mother Geetha Barakera, who too is a contract teacher in the school, when she rushed to his rescue, police added.

Another teacher Nangangouda Patil who too ran to control him, was assaulted, police said adding, Geetha and Patil have been admitted to a hospital.

The reason behind the incident is unknown, police said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to catch him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

