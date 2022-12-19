Kremlin: EU gas price cap is attack on market pricing, unacceptable - Interfax
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that a decision by European Union countries to set a cap on the price of gas from Feb. 15 was an attack on market pricing, and unacceptable, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.
