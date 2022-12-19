Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC bans mechanised mining in riverbeds

All the district magistrates have been asked to ensure compliance by issuing this order.The PIL, filed by Haldwani resident Gagan Parashar and others, has alleged that heavy machinery is being used for mining in the states riverbeds.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 19-12-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:53 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday banned mechanised mining in riverbeds in the state.

A division bench of High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe passed these orders while hearing a PIL. All the district magistrates have been asked to ensure compliance by issuing this order.

The PIL, filed by Haldwani resident Gagan Parashar and others, has alleged that heavy machinery is being used for mining in the state's riverbeds. The petition also states that there is a difference in the rates of 'royalty' in government and private mining.

In this regard, the Bench asked the State Mines Secretary that the rate of mining 'royalty' on the website of the Forest Development Corporation has been mentioned as Rs 31 per quintal, while on the website of private miners it is Rs 12 per quintal.

The Mines Secretary has been directed to file an affidavit in the court in this regard by January 12.

The court has also ordered the DMs to confiscate the machines being used for sand mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

