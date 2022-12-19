Swedish prosecutors urge life sentence for man in Russia spy trial

Swedish prosecutors asked a court to sentence two brothers accused of spying on behalf of Russia to life and 12 years in prison, respectively, as the trial concluded on Monday. The case has rocked the Swedish Security police as the older brother had held a high position in the intelligence agency and later in the Armed Forces. They were arrested last year after being under surveillance since at least 2018.

"The material is secret, even top secret in many cases, the absolute most secret material out there," the prosecutor said during the trial. The verdict and sentence will be delivered on Jan. 19.

The men, aged 42 and 35, were detained last year and deny all allegations. The trial has been mostly held behind closed door due to national security concerns. They are suspected of providing Russian intelligence agency GRU with classified information for a decade. The older brother is also charged with gross unauthorised handling of secret information, according to the prosecution.

