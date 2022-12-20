Left Menu

Man, woman found dead at Dehradun farmhouse

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-12-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 00:13 IST
Man, woman found dead at Dehradun farmhouse
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a woman and a man, who was employed as a caretaker of a farmhouse here, were found on its premises on Monday, police said.

Atar Singh and Kaushalya Devi, both aged about 50 years, were found dead at the farmhouse in Lower Kandoli village in the Premnagar area.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and it is suspected they consumed a poisonous substance. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.

Post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday to know the exact cause of death, police said.

Kaushalya, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, had come to meet Singh, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022