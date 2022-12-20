Man, woman found dead at Dehradun farmhouse
- Country:
- India
The bodies of a woman and a man, who was employed as a caretaker of a farmhouse here, were found on its premises on Monday, police said.
Atar Singh and Kaushalya Devi, both aged about 50 years, were found dead at the farmhouse in Lower Kandoli village in the Premnagar area.
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and it is suspected they consumed a poisonous substance. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.
Post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday to know the exact cause of death, police said.
Kaushalya, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, had come to meet Singh, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lower Kandoli
- Atar Singh
- Haryana
- Kaushalya Devi
- Singh
- Kurukshetra
- Prima
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Khattar asks MLAs to give suggestions for state budget
Haryana CM pays surprise visit to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority office
Going by trends, Congress is going to form government in Himachal Pradesh: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda to PTI.
Man shoots dead himself, brother-in-law's wife in Haryana's Rewari
Haryana: Public holiday declared for residents to vote for panchayats