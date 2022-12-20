Left Menu

Iraq's central bank FX reserves rose to $96 bln, prime minister says

Iraq's central bank FX reserves rose to $96 bln, prime minister says

Iraq's central bank foreign currency reserves rose to $96 billion, the country's prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said in remarks carried by the state news agency on Monday.

The government has asked the central bank to take urgent steps to compensate for a dollar shortage in local markets, Sudani added.

