Iraq's central bank FX reserves rose to $96 bln, prime minister says
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 00:24 IST
Iraq's central bank foreign currency reserves rose to $96 billion, the country's prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said in remarks carried by the state news agency on Monday.
The government has asked the central bank to take urgent steps to compensate for a dollar shortage in local markets, Sudani added.
