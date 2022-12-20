Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants - sources
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:34 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani security forces have on Tuesday launched an operation to free hostages from local Taliban militants at a counter-terrorism centre in the northwest of the country, three sources told Reuters.
There were six security officials and several inmates inside the centre, the sources said.
Local residents said they heard explosions coming from the vicinity of the centre.
