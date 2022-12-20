Left Menu

Better Assam-Meghalaya coordination could have averted Mukroh violence: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the violence in Mukroh village near Assam border, that left six people dead, could have been averted had all agencies of the two state governments kept proper coordination and communication.The chief minister said that he and his Assam counterpart were in touch with each other to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:40 IST
Better Assam-Meghalaya coordination could have averted Mukroh violence: Meghalaya CM
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the violence in Mukroh village near Assam border, that left six people dead, could have been averted had all agencies of the two state governments kept "proper coordination and communication".

The chief minister said that he and his Assam counterpart were in touch with each other to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Violence had broken out at the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22 after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Six people, including a forest guard, were gunned down amid the clashes.

"Whatever factors and situations that led to this (Mukroh) violence, if proper coordination and communication was maintained by all agencies of both the governments, I am sure it (border violence) could have been averted," Sangma told PTI on the sidelines of a programme here.

"Henceforth, proper coordination and communications should be maintained at all levels to prevent such incidents from taking place," he said.

Mukroh village is located in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

"I am keeping in constant touch with the Assam chief minister. We have spoken to each other and we will continue to do so in the following weeks to ensure that coordination is maintained at all levels," Sangma said.

On the allegation that the Assam Forest department has resumed repairing the beat office, the chief minister said he will seek a report on this.

A beat office of the Assam Forest department was destroyed by a mob on November 22 following the death of six people. The chief minister also said that at least 30 personnel of the Meghalaya Police have been posted at the border outpost at Mukroh. The Meghalaya government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident of violence at Mukroh. At least two major incidents of violence were reported along the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border in the last 12 years. The first one was at Langpih in West Khasi Hills district where four civilians were shot dead by Assam Police in 2010.

Meanwhile, the two states have also initiated the second phase of border talks for resolving the remaining six areas of difference which include - Langpih in West Khasi Hills District, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-II in Ri Bhoi district and Block-I, Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

On March 29, the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam had signed an MoU in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for resolving six areas of difference. The areas of difference which were resolved after the MoU was inked include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq kms), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022