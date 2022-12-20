Left Menu

Elderly man dies waiting in queue for old age pension in Kashmir

A 62-year-old man died on Tuesday while waiting for verification of his credentials to get an old age pension at the social welfare office in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. Expressing concern over Bhats death, CPIM leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami reiterated the demand for simplifying the whole process.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:40 IST
Elderly man dies waiting in queue for old age pension in Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man died on Tuesday while waiting for verification of his credentials to get an old age pension at the social welfare office in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. Sonaullah Bhat, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora, died at the Tehsil Social Welfare office Tuesday morning as he was waiting for his turn to submit his documents for verification, the officials said. The cause of Bhat's death was not immediately known. Thousands of old age pensioners in Kashmir are being made to run from pillar to post for the past several months now for regularising of their pension as the payment process has been moved to online mode.

Political parties have urged the administration to adopt a "humane approach" to the issue. Expressing concern over Bhat's death, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami reiterated the demand for simplifying the whole process. He expressed his dismay over the hardships being faced by the old people, people with disability, widows, divorcees, transgenders, and other needy and destitute with the introduction of online registration. "The beneficiaries who are old-aged ,including the disabled are being made to sit in long queues for hours in sub-zero temperatures outside offices which led to the unfortunate death of this poor elderly person," he said. The CPI(M) leader also demanded immediate relief for the Bhat's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022