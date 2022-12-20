EU announces northeast Atlantic fishing stocks deal with UK

The European Union and Britain have concluded a deal regarding fishing stocks to be shared bilaterally with the UK in the northeast Atlantic, the EU said on Tuesday, with fishing rights having been a bone of contention during Brexit talks.

The EU said this agreement would contribute to the sustainable management of jointly managed fish stocks present in both parties' waters, would apply to more than 74 stocks and secures fishing opportunities of over 350,000 tonnes for the EU fleet, estimated to be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

