U.S. Central Command conducts raids in Syria, detains IS operatives - statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:08 IST
The U.S. Central Command forces conducted three helicopter raids in eastern Syria over the past 48 hours, which resulted in detaining six Islamic State operatives, according to a statement on Tuesday.
One of those detained was a senior IS Syria province member involved in attacks in Syria, according to the statement.
