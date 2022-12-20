China's Xi spoke on phone with German President - Chinese state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:21 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese president Xi Jinping spoke on the phone with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday evening, China's state media CCTV reported.
The report did not provide further details.
