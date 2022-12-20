Left Menu

MP: Two officials of Janpad Panchayat caught taking Rs 10,500 bribe in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:04 IST
MP: Two officials of Janpad Panchayat caught taking Rs 10,500 bribe in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

Two officials of the Janpad Panchayat were caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,500 from a retired official for disbursing money from the general provident fund in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, an official said.

A coordinating officer and an accountant where caught red-handed while taking Rs 10,000 and Rs 500 respectively from the complainant, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel said.

The complainant had retired as a coordinator in 2016. He was trying to withdraw GPF to the tune of Rs 4.80 lakh, for which the duo demanded Rs 30,000 to complete the necessary paperwork, the official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018 and a notice was served to them under Criminal Procedure Code directing them to remain present in the court when the chargesheet is submitted, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022