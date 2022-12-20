MP: Two officials of Janpad Panchayat caught taking Rs 10,500 bribe in Indore

Two officials of the Janpad Panchayat were caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,500 from a retired official for disbursing money from the general provident fund in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, an official said.

A coordinating officer and an accountant where caught red-handed while taking Rs 10,000 and Rs 500 respectively from the complainant, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel said.

The complainant had retired as a coordinator in 2016. He was trying to withdraw GPF to the tune of Rs 4.80 lakh, for which the duo demanded Rs 30,000 to complete the necessary paperwork, the official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018 and a notice was served to them under Criminal Procedure Code directing them to remain present in the court when the chargesheet is submitted, it was stated.

