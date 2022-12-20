Cong MP asks govt to restart regular hiring in Armed forces

Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain on Tuesday asked the government to restart regular hiring in the Armed forces especially in view of the Chinese threat at the country's borders.

He made the demand in the Upper House in a special mention about restarting regular hiring in the Armed Forces.

''At the moment when China is sitting at our borders, Pakistan is on other side. There is a possibility of a two-front war as well. The government's decision to stop regular hiring in the Indian armed forces is a threat to our national security,'' he said.

Hussain informed the house that the government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that all recruitment in the armed forces will now be conducted only through the Agnipath scheme.

''As per reply in this House, the government has recruited only 13,000 people in the Army for the year 2021. No recruitment has been made in 2021-22. The regular hiring has completely stopped,'' he said.

Further, the Congress MP said the Indian Army is facing huge operational challenges due to shortage in recruitment with around 50,000 jawans retiring each year from the 1.4-million strong Army. This, he said, is adding to ''the potential operational challenges with regard to its manpower intensive deployment along India's disputed borders''.

''Moreover, last year, it was told to Parliament that Army faced a shortage of 1,04,653 troops, including Junior Commissioned Officers, who were essential as the link between officers and other ranks, particularly during field operations. Of them 7,476 were officers and 97,177 were jawans,'' Hussain added.

Given the urgency of this situation, he requested the government to ''immediately take steps to start the regular hiring in Armed forces, especially in view of the Chinese threat at our borders''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)